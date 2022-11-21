Salina, KS

McCarty Garners First Weekly Honor of 2022-23

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseNovember 21, 2022

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State guard DJ McCarty has earned Wichita State’s first American Athletic Conference weekly honor of the season by being named to the weekly honor roll.

McCarty averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals in Wichita State’s two wins last week over Oral Roberts and North Texas.

The DeSoto, Texas, native opened the week with a career-high 23 points on 11-of-17 shooting at Oral Roberts, while adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals. In helping Wichita State overcome a 17-point deficit to North Texas, McCarty added nine points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. She has recorded multiple steals in three of Wichita State’s four games this season and leads the Shockers in scoring, assists and steals.

This is the third career honor roll selection for McCarty.

Player of the Week
Elena Tsineke, Sr., G, South Florida

Freshman of the Week
Carla Brito, Fr., W, South Florida

Honor Roll
Danae McNeal, Sr., G, East Carolina
Tatyana Hill, Gr., F, Houston
Kyren Whittington, R-So., G, Tulane
Temira Poindexter, So., F, Tulsa
DJ McCarty, Jr., G, Wichita State

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

McCarty Garners First Weekly Honor ...

