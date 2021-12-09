McAlister’s Deli Opens Friday

Salina’s newest deli will be open for business at the end of the week.

McAlister’s Deli tells KSAL News it will open its doors at 2661 Market Place in Salina Salina at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

To celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free 30-Day Tea Passesto the first 50 guests on opening day who place a pick-up window order through the McAlister’s Deli app or website. There will also be an exclusive performance by the Salina South High School Band starting at 9:30 a.m. on opening day and face painting from noon to 2 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to join the Salina community! We currently have several locations across Kansas and are excited to expand our footprint to Salina,” said Adam G. Saxton, co-CEO and Owner of The Saxton Group. “We have a lot planned for this grand opening to bring the community together and to do our part by giving back and making an impact in the Salina community.”

This location offers dine-in, delivery, tableside dining and a pick-up window. Tableside allows guests a contactless ordering and payment experience where they order their meal through the McAlister’s Deli app from the comfort of their own table at the restaurant. The pickup window creates a quick and convenient way for guests to order ahead through the app or website, then driving thru to the window to retrieve their meal.

The Salina restaurant will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 785-201-9638, or visit us on the McAlister’s Deli – Salina Facebook page. This location is owned by The Saxton Group, which operates seven additional McAlister’s Delis across Kansas.

Prior to the grand opening, on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., McAlister’s Salina is hosting Donate to Dine to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina. Guests who make a donation via Eventbrite during this time will receive a complimentary entrée and beverage.*

Additionally, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, this location will honor local heroes by offering a complimentary dinner to teachers, nurses, first responders, veterans and active military. All they must do is show a valid ID or badge upon arrival, then enjoy a meal on us.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!

_ _ _

*Minimum $2 donation required per person (ages 13 and up). One adult entrée and one beverage per person.