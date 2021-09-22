McAlister’s Deli Opening in Salina

A deli which has over 500 locations across 29 states is opening its newest location in Salina. McAlister’s Deli announced via social media it plans to open at 2661 Market Place in Salina later this fall.

The Salina location will be the 8th McAlister’s Deli in Kansas. There are already locations in Derby, Lawrence, Manhattan, Shawnee, Topeka, and Wichita.

According to the company website, nearly three decades ago, a dentist from Oxford, Mississippi had a vision to turn an abandoned movie-set diner into a small, yet charming, neighborhood restaurant & gathering place. That vision became a reality when the first McAlister’s opened its doors in 1989.

McAlister’s says the menu would still feel familiar today packed with the craveable sandwiches, spuds and salads they are known for – and of course their famous McAlister’s Sweet Tea.