Mayor’s Christmas Party is Friday

Salina Mayor Greg Lenkiewicz will host a big holiday celebration this Friday evening, and the whole community is invited. The Mayor’s Christmas Party will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse.

All are invited to participate in an evening full of holiday cheer, wear your favorite PJs or Christmas sweater. Plans include:

Pancake Meal

Crafts

Santa Meet and Greet

It will be a great opportunity to make special holiday memories.

The Mayor’s Christmas Party is presented by Salina Parks and Recreation. The free event is this this Friday night from 6 till 8 at the Salina Fieldhouse.