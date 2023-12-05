Mayor Planning Pancake & Pajama Party

Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock will host a big holiday celebration this Friday evening, and the whole community is invited. The Mayor’s Christmas Pancakes & Pajama party will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse.

Everyone is invited to wear their pajamas and come join in the fun and food. Plans include:

Pancakes

Hot Chocolate

Crafts

Stories

Santa Visit

The Mayor’s Christmas Pancakes & Pajama party is presented by Salina Parks and Recreation. The event is this Friday night from 6 till 8 at the Salina Fieldhouse.