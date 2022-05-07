Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 51 °

May Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerMay 7, 2022

The new May list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

The April list generated over a dozen arrests and one Crimestoppers reward was paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,568 criminals have been caught, and 442 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

May Most Wanted Online

The new May list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list ...

May 7, 2022 Comments

Central Kansas Outdoors

Sports News

May 6, 2022

A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.

2022 Law Enforcement Memorial Infor...

Kansas News

May 6, 2022

Stolen Camper Found, Arrest Made

Kansas News

May 6, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.
2022 Law Enforcement Memo...
May 6, 2022Comments
Stolen Camper Found, Arre...
May 6, 2022Comments
BB Gun Damages New Car
May 6, 2022Comments
Bank Warns of Scam
May 5, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra