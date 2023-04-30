May is Bike Month

The month of May is National Bike Month, and communities all across Kansas are celebrating, including those here in North Central Kansas. Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and encourage more folks to give biking a try.

According to OCCK Transportation, there are lots of ways to participate in Bike Month, locally, regionally and nationally. Some dates to celebrate include:

May 3 – National Bike to School Day. This day invites participants to celebrate the joy of active commuting while building a sense of community and school spirit. May 7 – National Ride a Bike Day. Everyone is encouraged to #bikethere on this day. Whether you’re riding for fun, fitness or with family, or taking essential trips to work or shop, you are part of our movement for safer streets, connected communities, a healthier planet, and happier people. May 19 – National Bike to Work Day – 40% of all trips in the U.S. are less than two miles, making bicycling a feasible and fun way to get around. Residents all across the region are encouraged to ride their bike to work and to share photos on social media by using the hashtag #salinabikestowork2023 or #kansasbikestowork2023

Other local events with details can be found on www.ksrides.org and include:

Free rides on KANcycle for the entire month of May including locations in Salina, Minneapolis, Concordia, Belleville, Mankato, Beloit, Lincoln and Ellsworth. Clyde Bike Rodeo happening on May 6th at 8:30 a.m. at the Clifton-Clyde High School parking lot. Ellsworth Bike to Work Day Challenge where participants have a chance to win local prizes. Jamestown Bike Rodeo happening on May 20th at 8:30 a.m. at 311 Walnut in Jamestown Miltonvale Bike Rodeo happening on May 27th at 8:30 a.m. at 14 Spruce in Miltonvale A Bike Month Proclamation will be read at the Salina City Commission meeting on May 1st. Slow Saturday Social Rides are held in Salina each Saturday morning in May meeting at the City Lights Stage at 9:00 a.m.

“Bike Month is a great way to celebrate biking as a mobility choice that is available around our region and across the state,” said Michelle Griffin, Director of Mobility Management for North Central Kansas. “By promoting these individual events, we hope to bring more awareness to the importance of having multi-modal options for all.”

KANcycle regional bike sharing provides North Central Kansas, including Salina, Minneapolis, Concordia, Belleville, Mankato, Beloit, Lincoln, and Ellsworth, with convenient, affordable access to bicycles as an easy, fun, healthy and eco-friendly means of transportation and recreation. OCCK, through a collaborative funding partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, brings you KANcycle powered by Movatic. Riders join the program by signing up for annual memberships or pay-as-you-go. Annual memberships will be $30 with trips under 1 hour being free, student annual memberships will be $20 with trips under 1 hour being free, and pay-as-you-go will be $1.50 every 30 minutes.

Photo by Lexi Anderson on Unsplash