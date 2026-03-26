Maxwell Wildlife Refuge Get Grant Funding

The Maxwell Wildlife Refuge has been awarded a $16,414 Attraction Development Grant from Kansas Tourism to support facility upgrades aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and expanding educational programming.

According to the organization, grant funds will be used to upgrade key amenities, including the addition of a concessions area and expanded storage to support educational events and programming. These improvements are expected to increase the refuge’s capacity to host visitors and community activities throughout the year.

“This investment allows us to build on our mission of connecting people to the prairie,” said Trisha Smith, Director of the Friends of Maxwell Wildlife Refuge. “By improving our facilities, we can host more events, welcome more visitors, and continue telling the story of this unique landscape.”

Spanning 2,880 acres of native tallgrass prairie, Maxwell Wildlife Refuge offers one of the last remaining glimpses into what the Great Plains looked like prior to modern development. The refuge serves as both a conservation site and an educational resource, helping visitors better understand Kansas history, ecology, and the importance of prairie stewardship.

Currently, Maxwell Wildlife Refuge welcomes approximately 7,500 visitors annually. With these enhancements, organizers anticipate an increase of roughly 2,000 additional visitors, further boosting tourism in McPherson County and across Kansas.

By investing in infrastructure and programming, Maxwell Wildlife Refuge continues its commitment to preserving the tallgrass prairie while serving as a vital destination for education, conservation, and tourism.