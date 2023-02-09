Maxwell Football Club Announces Van Malone and Will Howard of Kansas State University as the 2022 Get In the Game Impact Award Winners

Maxwell Football Club Director, Mark Wolpert, announced that Kansas State University Assistant Head Coach Van Malone and Wildcats quarterback Will Howard have been selected as the winners of Get in the Game Impact Award presented by the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation, and generously supported by the Walton family. The award is given to the person or persons who have gone above and beyond to help save lives through their involvement with the Get In The Game. Save a Life. (GITG) program. These individuals show immense passion and loyalty to the program and their efforts have direct impact on its success.

Van Malone, who was a successful defensive back in both college and the NFL, completed his fourth season coaching the cornerbacks at Kansas State in 2022. He added the titles of assistant head coach and passing game coordinator prior to the 2020 campaign. In addition to his Kansas State Duties, Malone also serves as the Chairman of the American Football Coaches Association Minority Issues Committee; and on the Board of Directors of the Minority Coaches Advancement Association.

For the past 5 years, Malone has worked hand in hand with Coach Andy Talley and the GITG to shine a light on existing health care inequities, particularly as they relate to the lack of racially and ethnically diverse blood stem cell and bone marrow donors on the Be The Match Registry®. To reduce this existing disparity among racial and ethnic groups, especially for those in the African American/Black community, it is essential to register as many young, diverse potential donors as possible to increase the odds of finding a match and to ensure equal outcomes for all those in need of a life-saving transplant.

Will Howard burst onto the scene this past fall taking over as the starting quarterback when the Wildcats lost Adrian Martinez to an injury. In six games, Howard completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions leading K-State to a No. 13 national ranking and a berth in the Big 12 title game, where they shocked previously undefeated No. 3 (added space before 3) TCU by a 31-28 score. The Wildcats capped their season with a Sugar Bowl berth vs Alabama.

Unaware that his coach Van Malone was already working with the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation to spread the word amongst coaching peers, Howard was excited when presented with the information that he could help save the lives of patients in need by getting his team to participate in the Get in The Game program with Coach Talley and Be the Match. He immediately became an ambassador for the cause and brought the idea to both his coaches and teammates, culminating in a Be the Match Registry® event in which 350 students were registered for the program.

“I am beyond grateful for the time, effort, and most importantly, passion that Coach Malone and Will Howard have given to the Get In The Game program. Their teamwork will have tremendous impact on the lives of patients in need of a transplant.” – Coach Andy Talley

Malone and Howard will be honored Thursday March 9, 2023 at the 86th Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala which will be held at the Mohegan in Pennsylvania. Also receiving awards at this event will be Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles (Bert Bell Award), Nick Sirianni – Philadelphia Eagles (Greasy Neale Coach of the Year Award), Joe Klecko New York Jets (Legends Award presented by Mohegan Pennsylvania), Caleb Williams – USC (Maxwell Award), Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama (Chuck Bednarik Award), Drake Maye –North Carolina (Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award), Roman Oben – National Football League (Francis Reds Bagnell Award), Willie Fritz –Tulane University (George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award), Tom Perkovich – Susquehanna University (Andy Talley Regional Coach of the Year), Sean Clifford – Penn State (Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year) and Caleb Downs – Mill Creek HS (MFC National High School Player of the Year).

Tickets for the Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala are available for purchase on the Club’s website https://maxwellfootballclub.org/purchase-tickets/ or by calling 215-643-3833.

About the Maxwell Football Club

The Maxwell Football Club (MFC) was founded in 1935 and is a registered 501c3 Non-Profit Corporation. The MFC promotes and recognizes excellence at all levels of football from youth leagues through the professional ranks. Each year the MFC offers programs which focus on player and coach development, safety, and player wellness. The Club also presents many of the premiere awards in the football world each year. Membership is open and additional information on the Club can be found at www.maxwellfootballclub.org.

About the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation

The Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Their mission is to increase the odds of finding lifesaving donors for patients in need of a blood stem cell or bone marrow transplant by registering young, diverse and committed donors to the Be the Match Registry®.

