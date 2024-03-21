Mattel Adventure Park Coming to Kansas

A major theme park will be built in Kansas.

Through a licensing partnership with Epic Resort Destinations, a second Mattel Adventure Park location is planned in an all-new entertainment resort destination located in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The all-new, family-friendly themed entertainment destination is set to open in 2026, with plans to break ground later this year.

According to the company, Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will offer the highly anticipated attractions of Mattel Adventure Park Glendale, Arizona, including fully themed Hot Wheels roller coasters such as the Hot Wheels™ Bone Shaker®: The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels™ Twin Mill® Racer. Designed to delight fans of all ages, the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker themed ride will feature the famous hot rod’s skull design, while the double-looping Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer guarantees a serious adrenaline boost for all riders.

While these attractions promise full-throttle fun for racing enthusiasts of all ages, there is plenty in store for park guests from other fan-favorite Mattel brands such as Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor™, which includes five family-friendly experiential attractions and rides including a dedicated indoor play space for little adventurers.

Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will also be home to the larger-than-life Barbie Beach House™, featuring an interactive retail experience where fans can build their customized Barbie sets in the Barbie Dream Closet Experience™, which uses hologram technology to bring Barbie to life right before guests’ eyes. The attraction also includes a unique, Barbie-themed flying theater and The Barbie™ Rooftop restaurant and bar.

At He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag™, Masters of the Universe™ fans can fight for Eternia in a massive laser tag arena in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress. Mattel Adventure Park will additionally offer a mini golf experience featuring 18 holes inspired by Magic 8 Ball™, Pictionary™ and other beloved Mattel games, plus a larger-than-life custom climb UNO™ structure that delivers nostalgia and adventure for all ages.

“Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining, and so much more,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel. “We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones.”

“We are proud and excited to announce Kansas City, Kansas, as the second themed entertainment destination location for Mattel Adventure Park, an Epic Resort Destinations licensing partnership with Mattel,” said Mark Cornell, President of Epic Resort Destinations. “We are bringing Mattel’s powerhouse brands to life through state-of-the-art technology and engaging experiences. This new destination is sure to provide infinite fun for the whole family.”

Stay tuned for updates and a sneak peek of the world-class attractions families can expect to see in Kansas City at www.matteladventurepark.com.