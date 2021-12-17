Matt Myers named head football coach at Kansas Wesleyan

Kansas Wesleyan University has elevated Matt Myers to the role of head football coach, effective immediately. KWU Director of Athletics Steve Wilson made the announcement on Friday, December 17.

Myers recently completed his sixth season coaching with the Coyotes, serving as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and strength and speed coach.

Matt Myers is the first Kansas Wesleyan alum to lead the program since Virgil Baer ’36, who was the head coach from 1946 to 1948.

“Matt Myers has an unmatched passion for Coyote football. He has seen this program from every angle possible – as a player, as a coach on both sides of the ball, and now as the leader of our storied football program,” Wilson said. “Matt has been an integral part of this era of success for Kansas Wesleyan football and is the perfect fit to continue our success and reach new heights for the football program.”

The new head man’s connection with the Coyote football program extends more than a decade. Myers played for the Coyotes in four seasons – 2006 and 2013 through 2015, earning Honorable Mention All-KCAC honors in 2006 and second-team honors in 2015. He joined the coaching staff the following year and has served in numerous roles, including offensive coordinator in 2018 during KWU’s run to the NAIA Football Championship Series semifinals.

Kansas Wesleyan has posted a 61-11 overall record and a 44-7 record in the Kansas Conference during his time on the coaching staff. He has been a part of three KCAC Championship teams (2018, 2019, 2021), and helped the Coyotes to NAIA FCS appearances in 2015 as a player, and in 2018, 2019 and 2021 as a coach.

He was recently named as the 2021 NAIA Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association.

Myers also coordinates the football program’s community service program.

“Throughout my life, I have dreamed of being the head coach at Kansas Wesleyan University. Now I have the honor to live that dream,” Myers said. “Top to bottom, Kansas Wesleyan is about excellence, and you have my pledge that I will carry forward that tradition. I know Kansas Wesleyan University, I believe in Kansas Wesleyan University, and I call Kansas Wesleyan University home. I’d like to thank President Thompson, Ken Oliver, and Steve Wilson for this opportunity and their support. My wife, Sara, and my family are fortunate to be a part of such a great community.”

“Above all, I am excited about Matt’s sense of community and his love for Kansas Wesleyan,” Wilson added.

Myers, a graduate of Southeast of Saline High School, earned his KWU degree in Sports Management in 2015. He is married to Sara, a graduate of Salina South High School and an optometrist at Salina Family Vision Care. They have two children, Madden and Henley.

Myers replaces Myers Hendrickson, who resigned on December 17 to accept the head coaching position at FCS (Division I) program Western Illinois. Hendrickson’s departure marks back-to-back Coyote head football coaches to move from KWU to an NCAA Division I institution. Matt Drinkall left Kansas Wesleyan in 2019 to join the staff at Army.