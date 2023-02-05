Math / Science Academy Planning Sessions

Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) will host various events, including free information sessions and webinars across the state for any interested students and their families this spring. In addition to the traditional sessions, KAMS will also host Counselor Luncheons for interested school counselors and teachers to provide important updates about the program.

KAMS offers high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to live and learn at Fort Hays State University. Students earn 68 college credits for free, join a community of exceptional students and get a two-year head start on college.

School counselors, students, and guests can learn about KAMS and visit with representatives at these sessions. Please visit the registration website at https://www.fhsu.edu/kams/information-sessions/ to sign up for a session in your area.

Counselor Luncheons:

Luncheons will be hosted by KAMS throughout Kansas this spring. During these luncheons, KAMS staff will provide important updates about the recently added flexibility in our KAMS curriculum. Join us for a free lunch, receive KAMS swag, and a chance to win a $250 scholarship for a prospective KAMS student from your school.

Hutchinson, KS – Feb. 16

Hays, KS – March 30

Lawrence, KS – April 4

Student Information Sessions:

The Kansas Academy of Mathematics & Science (KAMS) at Fort Hays State University invites you to attend an official information session to discover how you can start college two years early! If you have an interest and aptitude for mathematics and science and want to live and learn with students just like you, register today for this session to learn more about how the Academy can meet your needs. Why wait? Your time is now!

Regardless of your grade level, information sessions are an excellent way to attain information regarding the program’s application process, scholarships, housing, curriculum details, and all the benefits KAMS offers. All information sessions are FREE and open to the public.

Information Sessions (In-Person)

Manhattan, KS – Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.

Salina, KS – Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City, KS – March 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Topeka, KS – March 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Lawrence, KS – April 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Hays, KS – April 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Webinars (Online)

Feb. 7

April 17

About KAMS:

KAMS is an early college program focusing on advanced mathematics and science coursework. While studying at KAMS, students live on the FHSU campus in a select residence hall with other Academy students from around the world. Over the course of two years, students complete more than 60 hours of college credit and complete their high school diploma. These college classes are taken alongside traditional college undergraduates and taught by college professors while simultaneously contributing to their high school graduation requirements. KAMS also provides hands-on research, leadership, and civic engagement opportunities.