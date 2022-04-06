Salina, KS

Match Month Helps Post Rock Foundation Grow

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2022

The Post Rock Community Foundation saw a second consecutive successful Match Month in February.

According to the foundation, $57,623.58 was generated from 162 different donors. Add in the match from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the total Match Month proceeds amount to $132,623.58.

“We were again thrilled with the results of this year’s Match Month,” PRCF Vice Chairman John Baetz said. “Given the record contributions from a year ago, board members were a bit unsure what to expect this year, but donors answered the call and again helped us take advantage of the generous match from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.”

As part of the Match Month initiative the Hansen Foundation matches donations to qualifying community foundations in their coverage area. The donations and the match are used to further grow the PRCF community fund endowment and then a percentage of the community fund is used to make grants to a variety of charitable community projects.

“The PRCF board is thrilled to serve in an area where so many are willing to give,” Baetz added. “The proceeds from our Match Month will help to make even more great community projects possible in the PRCF area.”

For more information about the Post Rock Community Foundation or to apply for the next round of community grants please visit www.postrockcf.org.

