“Match Month” Brings in Over $160,000

A “Match Month” event hosted by the Post Rock Community Foundation brought in over $160,00. The organisation saw a third consecutive successful fundraising effort.

According to the Foundation, back in February they had an opportunity to receive matching funds from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation during the annual ‘Match Month’.

The foundation raised a total of $60,352.50 during the effort. With a total match of $100,000 from Dane G. Hansen, this will result in a grand total of $160,352.50 to be invested permanently in endowments which support local area grant-making for schools, the arts, parks, economic development, public health and more.

“It’s overwhelming to watch so many donors give so generously each year,” exclaimed John Baetz, the Post Rock Community Foundation Board Chair. “The response to the Hansen Foundation’s match is fantastic and the board members feel so fortunate to live in the Hansen service area and capitalize on the charitable initiatives the Hansen Foundation supports. It was truly another successful Match Month and we look forward to utilizing the funds to continue to support important community projects.”

For more information about the Post Rock Community Foundation or to apply for the next round of community grants please visit www.postrockcf.org.