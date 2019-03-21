Salina, KS

“Match Madness” Underway in Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 21, 2019

It’s  madness on the hardwood at the Salina Fieldhouse. Not March Madness basketball, but rather Match Madness charitable giving.

The Greater Salina Community Foundation’s eighth annual Match Madness giving day could turn into one of the single biggest days of charitable giving in the history of Salina.

On this one single day donations to any of the 72 participating charities will be matched up to 50%.

This year, $150,000 in matching funds is available, which is $50,000 more than 2018 thanks to the generosity of private donors. Matching funds will be available instantly to help each organization meet its immediate needs.

Foundation Executive Director Jessica Martin tells KSAL News Match Madness is one of the biggest days of the year to help boost non-profit and service organizations around Salina. She said it is important for a couple of reasons.

 

Martin said the event has grown exponentially from a modes start eight years ago.

 

Donors are able to give in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse, where about 50 of the participating charities set up booths and displays.

All donations will go to a participating organization’s endowed fund held at the Greater Salina Community Foundation. These funds are permanently invested to produce a steady stream of income charities can count on every year, which eases the pressure to raise annual funds.

Match Madness also include:

  • A nonprofit free throw contest, with nonprofit representatives shooting free throws throughout the day for a chance to earn bonus cash for their organization.
  • Food trucks on site, including Relish, Umami Bowl and Saddle Jack’s BBQ. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • NCAA basketball tournament games airing throughout the Fieldhouse.
  • Complementary refreshments.

Since its inception in 2012, Match Madness has generated over $1 million for local charities.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

