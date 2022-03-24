Match Madness Today in Salina

What has become an annual event in Salina has turned into one of the biggest days of the year for many non-profit and service organizations and it’s happening today. Match Madness is back, bigger and better than ever.

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is hosting Salina’s annual Match Madness giving day in person today at the Salina Field House.

On this day, donations to any of the 88 participating charities will be matched up to 50%. The list of participating charities can be found online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org.

This year they have $250,000 in matching funds to share with the local nonprofits.

Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following: