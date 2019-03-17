Salina, KS

Match Madness Set For Thursday

KSAL StaffMarch 17, 2019

What has become an annual event in Salina has turned into one of the biggest days of the year for many non-profit and service organizations. The Greater Salina Community Foundation will host Salina’s eighth annual Match Madness giving day this Thursday. On this one single day donations to any of the 72 participating charities will be matched up to 50%.

According to the foundation, all donations will go to the organization’s endowed fund held at the Greater Salina Community Foundation. These funds are permanently invested to produce a steady stream of income charities can count on every year, which eases the pressure to raise annual funds.

Every gift to a nonprofit’s endowed fund will be matched up to 50% with a cash grant. This year, $150,000 in matching funds is available, which is $50,000 more than 2018 thanks to the generosity of private donors. Matching funds will be available instantly to help each organization meet its immediate needs.

Donors can give in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th Street.

The event will include:

  • The Bill Grevas Memorial Nonprofit Free Throw Contest, where nonprofit representatives will shoot free throws throughout the day for a chance to earn bonus cash for their organization.
  • Nonprofit booths, with over 50 participating organizations available to visit with donors.
  • Food trucks, including Relish, Saddle Jack’s BBQ, Fun Foods and Porky’z Taquitoz.
  • NCAA basketball tournament games airing throughout the Fieldhouse.
  • Complementary refreshments.

Online gifts will be accepted from midnight to 11:59 p.m. at www.matchmadnessgscf.org. Visit the website to learn more about the 72 participating nonprofits and view live donation updates on the day of the event.

Since the event’s inception in 2012, Match Madness donors have given over $1 million in support of local charities. Last year, 744 donors contributed a record-breaking total of $270,755 in 24 hours.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

