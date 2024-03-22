Match Madness Record Giving
By Todd Pittenger March 22, 2024
The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 13th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.
A tabulation of the final leader board indicates in 24 hours, $721,494.60 was raised. That total includes 3,246 gifts for 100 area nonprofit organizations via donations.
The $721,494.60 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $545,331.14 in 2023.
The money pledged was matched from $313,000 in matching available funds.
The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.
Final Leader Board:
|Salina Symphony
|82
|$42,394.46
|Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
|128
|$34,063.07
|Rolling Hills Zoo
|121
|$27,589.66
|Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas
|69
|$25,516.82
|Salina Rescue Mission
|88
|$23,651.30
|Friends of the River Foundation
|99
|$22,611.54
|St. Mary’s Grade School
|52
|$21,900.03
|Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School
|65
|$16,314.66
|St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church
|29
|$15,367.95
|Salina Area United Way
|24
|$14,980.98
|Saint Francis Ministries
|27
|$14,940.99
|Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS)
|77
|$14,607.63
|Salina Shares
|110
|$14,012.05
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)
|53
|$12,638.60
|Ashby House
|61
|$12,577.00
|Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation
|40
|$12,171.42
|Women Helping Women Fund
|82
|$11,756.93
|Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc.
|31
|$11,738.00
|Kansas State University Salina
|33
|$11,567.03
|Meals On Wheels (Salina)
|56
|$11,549.30
|AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits
|38
|$10,953.77
|First Presbyterian Church of Salina
|14
|$10,948.38
|Theatre Salina
|50
|$10,479.29
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina
|49
|$10,266.07
|Salina Public Library
|63
|$9,581.54
|Salina Heights Christian Church
|10
|$9,336.47
|Salina Family YMCA
|66
|$8,858.60
|Salina Grace
|46
|$8,715.05
|The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation
|45
|$8,669.21
|The Salvation Army (Salina)
|44
|$8,286.19
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish
|24
|$8,152.84
|A Work in Progress
|32
|$7,771.61
|North Salina Community Development, Inc.
|38
|$7,571.87
|Christ Cathedral
|11
|$7,504.04
|Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA)
|38
|$7,188.86
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|32
|$7,166.88
|Salina Child Care Association
|19
|$6,704.44
|TeenTown Inc. dba The City
|24
|$6,435.99
|Salina Art Center
|36
|$6,114.96
|Cornerstone Classical School
|15
|$6,002.95
|Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ)
|47
|$5,998.30
|Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund
|45
|$5,899.22
|First Tee – Salina
|46
|$5,878.96
|Central Kansas Mental Health Center
|30
|$5,825.86
|Saline County 4-H Development Fund
|48
|$5,775.36
|Salina Education Foundation
|40
|$5,723.69
|Salina Animal Shelter
|58
|$5,620.34
|The Land Institute
|50
|$5,569.82
|CKF Addiction Treatment
|30
|$5,510.50
|Love, Chloe Foundation
|52
|$5,499.90
|Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America – The Garage
|25
|$5,180.40
|At Stake Ministries
|14
|$4,923.69
|Bethany Village
|42
|$4,915.05
|Salina Arts & Humanities
|43
|$4,756.79
|Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina
|19
|$4,694.61
|Pregnancy Service Center
|22
|$4,413.39
|Nature Conservancy of Kansas
|15
|$4,298.02
|Kansas Museums Association
|32
|$4,098.28
|Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County)
|9
|$3,839.51
|Bethany College
|9
|$3,834.21
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center
|14
|$3,603.49
|Salina Area Technical College
|16
|$3,522.69
|Heartland Early Education
|8
|$3,415.54
|Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation
|30
|$3,186.55
|Prairieland Market, Inc.
|29
|$3,148.74
|Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum
|46
|$3,122.81
|Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development
|10
|$2,973.98
|Salina Area Young Life
|10
|$2,918.18
|The Harvester Foundation
|9
|$2,857.73
|OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc.
|24
|$2,853.79
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|10
|$2,806.29
|St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church
|10
|$2,702.57
|Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts
|21
|$2,648.86
|University United Methodist Church
|11
|$2,624.24
|KU School of Medicine – Salina
|13
|$2,525.12
|KU School of Nursing- Salina Campus
|12
|$2,402.94
|American Red Cross of Greater Kansas
|12
|$2,290.73
|Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad
|13
|$2,181.65
|Belmont Boulevard Christian Church
|12
|$2,154.62
|Noon Network Ambucs
|15
|$2,148.95
|Salina Family Healthcare Center
|15
|$2,084.55
|KIAAA
|12
|$2,073.06
|Webster Conference Center
|11
|$2,031.57
|Saline County Department of Senior Services
|23
|$1,904.21
|Salina Regional Health Foundation
|12
|$1,667.75
|Sunrise Presbyterian Church
|18
|$1,581.99
|Salina Babe Ruth
|15
|$1,529.00
|Church of the Cross – United Methodist
|6
|$1,488.15
|Child Care Aware of Kansas
|20
|$1,467.28
|Build A Pro Foundation
|19
|$1,460.83
|Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc.
|13
|$1,412.70
|Christ the King Lutheran Church
|8
|$1,204.34
|Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc
|12
|$1,034.48
|Salina Youth Baseball Fund
|8
|$963.66
|Kansas Youth Sports
|8
|$819.88
|Independent Connection Inc.
|4
|$788.76
|St. John’s Military School Historical Museum
|11
|$626.26
|Smoky Hill Education Service Center
|5
|$490.98
|YW Legacy Fund
|8
|$387.13
|Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas
|2
|$70.00