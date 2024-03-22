Match Madness Record Giving

By Todd Pittenger March 22, 2024

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 13th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.

A tabulation of the final leader board indicates in 24 hours, $721,494.60 was raised. That total includes 3,246 gifts for 100 area nonprofit organizations via donations.

The $721,494.60 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $545,331.14 in 2023.

The money pledged was matched from $313,000 in matching available funds.

The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.

Final Leader Board:

Salina Symphony82$42,394.46
Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank128$34,063.07
Rolling Hills Zoo121$27,589.66
Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas69$25,516.82
Salina Rescue Mission88$23,651.30
Friends of the River Foundation99$22,611.54
St. Mary’s Grade School52$21,900.03
Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School65$16,314.66
St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church29$15,367.95
Salina Area United Way24$14,980.98
Saint Francis Ministries27$14,940.99
Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS)77$14,607.63
Salina Shares110$14,012.05
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)53$12,638.60
Ashby House61$12,577.00
Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation40$12,171.42
Women Helping Women Fund82$11,756.93
Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc.31$11,738.00
Kansas State University Salina33$11,567.03
Meals On Wheels (Salina)56$11,549.30
AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits38$10,953.77
First Presbyterian Church of Salina14$10,948.38
Theatre Salina50$10,479.29
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina49$10,266.07
Salina Public Library63$9,581.54
Salina Heights Christian Church10$9,336.47
Salina Family YMCA66$8,858.60
Salina Grace46$8,715.05
The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation45$8,669.21
The Salvation Army (Salina)44$8,286.19
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish24$8,152.84
A Work in Progress32$7,771.61
North Salina Community Development, Inc.38$7,571.87
Christ Cathedral11$7,504.04
Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA)38$7,188.86
Kansas Wesleyan University32$7,166.88
Salina Child Care Association19$6,704.44
TeenTown Inc. dba The City24$6,435.99
Salina Art Center36$6,114.96
Cornerstone Classical School15$6,002.95
Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ)47$5,998.30
Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund45$5,899.22
First Tee – Salina46$5,878.96
Central Kansas Mental Health Center30$5,825.86
Saline County 4-H Development Fund48$5,775.36
Salina Education Foundation40$5,723.69
Salina Animal Shelter58$5,620.34
The Land Institute50$5,569.82
CKF Addiction Treatment30$5,510.50
Love, Chloe Foundation52$5,499.90
Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America – The Garage25$5,180.40
At Stake Ministries14$4,923.69
Bethany Village42$4,915.05
Salina Arts & Humanities43$4,756.79
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina19$4,694.61
Pregnancy Service Center22$4,413.39
Nature Conservancy of Kansas15$4,298.02
Kansas Museums Association32$4,098.28
Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County)9$3,839.51
Bethany College9$3,834.21
Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center14$3,603.49
Salina Area Technical College16$3,522.69
Heartland Early Education8$3,415.54
Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation30$3,186.55
Prairieland Market, Inc.29$3,148.74
Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum46$3,122.81
Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development10$2,973.98
Salina Area Young Life10$2,918.18
The Harvester Foundation9$2,857.73
OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc.24$2,853.79
Trinity Lutheran Church10$2,806.29
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church10$2,702.57
Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts21$2,648.86
University United Methodist Church11$2,624.24
KU School of Medicine – Salina13$2,525.12
KU School of Nursing- Salina Campus12$2,402.94
American Red Cross of Greater Kansas12$2,290.73
Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad13$2,181.65
Belmont Boulevard Christian Church12$2,154.62
Noon Network Ambucs15$2,148.95
Salina Family Healthcare Center15$2,084.55
KIAAA12$2,073.06
Webster Conference Center11$2,031.57
Saline County Department of Senior Services23$1,904.21
Salina Regional Health Foundation12$1,667.75
Sunrise Presbyterian Church18$1,581.99
Salina Babe Ruth15$1,529.00
Church of the Cross – United Methodist6$1,488.15
Child Care Aware of Kansas20$1,467.28
Build A Pro Foundation19$1,460.83
Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc.13$1,412.70
Christ the King Lutheran Church8$1,204.34
Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc12$1,034.48
Salina Youth Baseball Fund8$963.66
Kansas Youth Sports8$819.88
Independent Connection Inc.4$788.76
St. John’s Military School Historical Museum11$626.26
Smoky Hill Education Service Center5$490.98
YW Legacy Fund8$387.13
Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas2$70.00