Match Madness Record Giving

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 13th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.

A tabulation of the final leader board indicates in 24 hours, $721,494.60 was raised. That total includes 3,246 gifts for 100 area nonprofit organizations via donations.

The $721,494.60 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $545,331.14 in 2023.

The money pledged was matched from $313,000 in matching available funds.

The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.

Final Leader Board: