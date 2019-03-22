Salina, KS

Match Madness: Record Day of Giving

Todd PittengerMarch 22, 2019

It was a record day in Salina Thursday. Donors at the Salina Community Foundation’s Match Madness event set a record amount of one-day giving.

According to the organization, after all of the donations were tabulated, a total of $318, 974.12 was collected. That money will be matched from $150,000 in matching available funds.

Foundation Executive Director Jessica Martin tells KSAL News Match Madness is one of the biggest days of the year to help boost non-profit and service organizations around Salina. She said it is important for a couple of reasons.

 

Donors were able to give in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse, where about 50 of the participating charities set up booths and displays.

There were 72 participating non-profit organizations. Donors could choose to give to any of the organizations.  Here are the top 10 on the final “leader board”:

 

Martin said the event has grown exponentially from a modest start eight years ago.

 

All donations will go to the participating organization’s endowed fund held at the Greater Salina Community Foundation. These funds are permanently invested to produce a steady stream of income charities can count on every year, which eases the pressure to raise annual funds.

Since its inception in 2012, Match Madness has generated over $1 million for local charities.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Match Madness: Record Day of Giving

