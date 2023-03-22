Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Mist

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 47 °

“Match Madness” is Thursday

Todd PittengerMarch 22, 2023

It’s here! The Greater Salina Community Foundation’s “Match Madness” event, the annual single biggest day of community giving happens all day Thursday at the Salina Fieldhouse.

The Foundation will be collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will be matched. Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:

  • Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
  • Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  • Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 23, 2023.

This year they have $300,000 in matching funds to share with over 80 area nonprofits.

Match Madness will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with events being held throughout the day.

  • Donation Station
  • Enjoy Food Trucks
  • Nonprofit Booths
  • Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest
  • Free Snacks

Since 2012, Match Madness has generated over $2 million to support over 80 local charities.

Meridian Media Radio stations Newsradio 1150 KSAL AM and FM, FM 104.9, and Y 93.7 FM will be broadcasting all day from the event.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Woman Tries to Rob Armored Car Driv...

A woman was arrested in Abilene after she allegedly tried to rob an armed car driver at gunpoi...

March 22, 2023 Comments

“Match Madness” is Thursday

Top News

March 22, 2023

Teachers of the Year Recognized

Top News

March 22, 2023

Arson Suspected in Truck Fire

Kansas News

March 22, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Tries to Rob Armore...
March 22, 2023Comments
Arson Suspected in Truck ...
March 22, 2023Comments
Trespassing at Closed Fun...
March 22, 2023Comments
Farm Show Starts Wednesda...
March 22, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra