“Match Madness” Giving Day This Week

Todd PittengerMarch 19, 2023

The Greater Salina Community Foundation’s “Match Madness” event, the annual  single biggest day of community giving,  is this week.  This year’s event will be in person, on Thursday, March 23rd at the Salina Field House.

The Foundation will be collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will be matched. Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:

  • Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
  • Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  • Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 23, 2023.

This year they have $300,000 in matching funds to share with over 80 area nonprofits.

Match Madness will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with events being held throughout the day.

  • Donation Station
  • Enjoy Food Trucks
  • Nonprofit Booths
  • Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest
  • Free Snacks

Since 2012, Match Madness has generated over $2 million to support over 80 local charities.

