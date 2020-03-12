Match Madness Gathering Cancelled

The Greater Salina Community Foundation’s annual Match Madness giving day gathering which was scheduled for next Thursday, March 19th, has been cancelled.

According to the organization, after careful consideration of public health concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, they have decided to cancel the public Match Madness event at the Salina Fieldhouse on March 19th.

The organization says “while we are disappointed that we won’t be celebrating with all of you in person, this decision was made in the best interest of our donors, nonprofits, and community.”

The MATCH MADNESS GIVING DAY is still happening, however, it will just look a little different this year. They are still collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will still be matched! Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:

Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 19, 2020.

Stay tuned to their social media for updates on these changes.