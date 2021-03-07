Match Madness Event Will be Held

The Match Madness Giving Day is still happening. It will be a little more normal than last year but still a little different.
According to the Salina Community Foundation, they are planning limited in person events. They are still collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will still be matched. Supporters are encouraged to do one of the following:
- Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
- Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 25, 2021.
After careful consideration of public health concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, organizers have decided to limit the in person events on Thursday, March 25th. A staff member will be available to accept donations at the Salina Fieldhouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with food trucks present from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Free Throw and Half Court contest will be live-streamed for you to enjoy and cheer on your favorite nonprofits.
Event details are subject to change pending the local COVID-19 restrictions.
