Match Madness Countdown

Match Madness tips off Thursday at the Salina Fieldhouse.

The eighth annual event is one of the biggest days of the year to help boost non-profit and service organizations around Salina.

Megan Robl with the Greater Salina Community Foundation tells KSAL News that gifts can be earmarked for your favorite charity from 7am to 7pm.

According to the foundation, all donations will go to the organization’s endowed fund held at the Greater Salina Community Foundation. These funds are permanently invested to produce a steady stream of income charities can count on every year, which eases the pressure to raise annual funds.

Every gift to a nonprofit’s endowed fund will be matched up to 50% with a cash grant.

This year, $150,000 in matching funds is available, which is $50,000 more than 2018 thanks to the generosity of private donors. Matching funds will be available instantly to help each organization meet its immediate needs.

Donors can give in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th Street.

Robl says the Bill Graves Memorial Nonprofit Free Throw Contest is another fun way to earn bonus cash for organizations.

The event will include:

Nonprofit booths, with over 50 participating organizations available to visit with donors.

Food trucks, including Relish, Saddle Jack’s BBQ, Fun Foods and Porky’z Taquitoz.

NCAA basketball tournament games airing throughout the Fieldhouse.

Complementary refreshments.

Online gifts will be accepted from midnight to 11:59 p.m. at www.matchmadnessgscf.org <http://www.matchmadnessgscf.org>. Visit the website to learn more about the 72 participating nonprofits and view live donation updates on the day of the event.

Since the event’s inception in 2012, Match Madness donors have given over $1 million in support of local charities. Last year, 744 donors contributed a record-breaking total of $270,755 in 24 hours.