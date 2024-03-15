Match Madness a Long Lasting Impact

It will be a day to learn – and a day to give to the charity you see making a difference in Salina.

Jessica Martin President and Executive Director at the Greater Salina Community Foundation tells KSAL News that Match Madness is a one day event with a long lasting impact.

Match Madness will be held Thursday, March 21st, at the Salina Fieldhouse.

The Foundation will be collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will be matched. Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:

Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 21, 2024.

This will be the 13th year of Match Madness, and they have $313,000 in matching funds to share.

Match Madness will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with events being held throughout the day.

Donation Station

Enjoy Food Trucks

Nonprofit Booths

Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest

Free Snacks

Since 2012, Match Madness has generated over $2 million to support local charities.

This year there are 100 charities participating in Match Madness.