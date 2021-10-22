Match-A-Thon Campaign Set to Launch

Area children in need of a mentor will benefit from five Salina organizations who are partnering for a week-long fund raising effort.

Meridian Media, including radio stations 92.7 the New Zoo, Y 93.7 Today’s Country. 95.5 The Rock, FM 104.9, AM 1560 KABI The General, and News Radio 1150 KSAL are teaming with 24/7 Travel Stores, Citywide Storage and On the Pot have partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina for a week-long event to raise critical funding and allow listeners to hear amazing stories of inspiration, courage, growth and healing through the power of mentoring.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Match-A-Thon will be live from Tuesday, October 26, 2021 through Monday November 1, 2021. The goal of the Match-A-Thon campaign is to raise $10,000 to support the work Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is doing and to bring awareness to over 100 children currently waiting to be matched with a mentor.

24/7 Travel Stores and Citywide Storage will match every donation, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 during the week long event. Donations can be made by visiting www.bbbssalina.org through a one time gift or through monthly giving as a Match Maker.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina monthly giving program, called MatchMakers, helps to reliably plan for match making by taking children off the wait list and pairing them with a supportive mentor. Monthly giving is an easy, secure and effective way to give. Your ongoing support helps to transform our community and the lives of children Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina serves.

During the Match-A-Thon, MatchMakers will receive a special package, based on the giving level, which could include a t-shirt, gift cards or coupons from area restaurants, items from Long McArthur Ford, Messenger Total Promotions, Bennington State Bank and more.

Supporters can also paint their way to a donation with packages offered by On the Pot. A portion of these package sales will go back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina.

Donations can be made by visiting www.bbbssalina.org or texting the word SALINA to 50155.

_ _ _

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina

Since 1968, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As a donor and volunteer supported mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 5 through 17, throughout Saline County. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. Through partnerships with local schools, businesses, parents and guardians, volunteers, and others in the community, we are accountable for each child in our program achieving extremely important qualities: increased confidence, improved social skills, avoidance of risky behaviors, and academic success.