Master Teacher Recognized

Salina USD 305’s Master Teacher was recognized Tuesday evening at the school board meeting. South High School social studies teacher Kevin Poland, who was selected as Master teacher by members of NEA-Salina, was honored.

According to USD 305, Kevin earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Education and a Bachelor’s of Arts in History from Fort Hays State University as well as a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Kansas State University. He has taught science for 15 years at South High School.

As a social studies educator, Kevin strives to ensure future generations of civic-minded citizens. He knows the value of guiding the development of students’ empathy and education. Present in each of his lessons is his pursuit of excellence, community inclusion and development. Students in Kevin’s classroom practice healthy community relationships and developing skills that can be applied to improve the political and economic climate.

Kevin has served on the Writing to Learn team at South High School. The team’s teachers, from different content areas, plan and deliver staff training about how to use writing in the classroom as a way for students to communicate their learning. He has also piloted technology integration, served on South High’s Multi-Tiered Student Support leadership team and mentored others as a teacher ambassador. He was trained in Kagan and Advance Placement instruction.

Kevin received the Secondary Horizon Award in 2010 and became involved in the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network, forging connections with other passionate and dedicated educators across Kansas. As a career-long KNEA member, he values the collective strength and support of fellow KNEA educators.

Kevin’s involvement extends into the Salina community. He judges debate, attends student events and is a sponsor for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Project 7. His involvement in his church includes Church Council, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, an Afterschool Program and the Deacon Board.