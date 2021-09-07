Master Gardner Memberships Available

Do you have an appreciation for plants and enjoy learning and giving back to your community? If you answered yes, you are a great Master Gardener candidate.

According to K-State Research and Extenison, all new members must complete the basic training classes covering a diverse range of horticulture tops. The next training courses will be held on Thursday afternoons from 1pm – 4pm in the Fall (September 2nd – December 16th.) Classes will be held primarily online via Zoom. Once you’ve completed the courses, volunteers join their local group right away and begin volunteering on Master Gardener Community projects.

If you are interested in taking the basic training classes, fill out a Master Gardener application online at www.centralkansas.ksu.edu

For additional questions, you can contact the Salina office at 785-309-5850 or email Horticulture agent Jason Graves at [email protected]