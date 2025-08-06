Master Gardener Training Begins September 4th

If you enjoy gardening, learning, and giving back as a volunteer, consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener in 2025. Central Kansas District K-State Extension will be offering the 2025 Master Gardener Basic Training Course in Salina starting September 4th.

Classes begin September 4th and will run each Thursday through December 4th. This training will be held in a hybrid format online through zoom and will also include 5 in-person training days. Topics covered include: plant growth and development, soils, insects, diseases, pollinators, landscape maintenance, vegetables, growing fruit, turf management, native plants and biodiversity, annual and perennial flowers, and more.

Who are Master Gardeners?

Master Gardeners are K-State Extension volunteers who enjoy cultivating their own plants and gardens while sharing their skills and knowledge with the community around them to help others grow. Volunteering as an Extension Master Gardener is a wonderful way to enrich your life and the lives of others.

Why become a Master Gardener?

The decision to become a Master Gardener can be very rewarding. It is a decision to take your horticulture knowledge to the next level and it is a commitment to find creative ways to make a difference in our community while sharing that knowledge with the people and places around you.

Training is just one great benefit. Master Gardeners receive a 40-hour-plus horticulture training course from K-State Extension specialists and county Extension agents. The basic training provides a great starting point for those new to gardening, but is also in depth enough to apply to gardeners of any skill level. Other benefits of being a Master Gardener include the camaraderie of people who share similar passions, receiving ongoing horticulture training and support through K-State Extension, and other local horticulture opportunities.

What about volunteering?

Once training is complete, Master Gardeners are encouraged to take their knowledge out to the community to share it with others in unique and meaningful ways. First year Master Gardeners volunteer 30 hours of time and during succeeding years have a commitment of just 20 hours to remain active.

Master Gardener volunteer time can be selected from current Master Gardener projects and can also be tailored to individual abilities and interests. Master Gardeners are encouraged to find their creativity in looking for ways to impact the community. A few activities many Master Gardeners enjoy volunteering on include: the demonstration garden, community gardens, county fairs, and educational garden tours and events.

Apply online

Space for the course is limited and applications to join the course can be filled out online at www.centralkansas.ksu.edu and are due by August 31st, 2025. Any questions about the 2025 Master Gardener Basic Training Course can be directed to Central Kansas District Horticulture Extension Agent Jason Graves at [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you! K-State Extension is an equal opportunity provider and employer.