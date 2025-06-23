Massive Amateur Radio Exercise Planned

The Central Kansas Amateur Radio Club (CKARC) will participate in a massive emergency preparedness event this weekend.

According to the organization, the 2025 ARRL Field Day will take place on Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29th. This annual event, organized by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), is the largest amateur radio exercise in North America, drawing over 31,000 participants each year.

Field Day serves as a nationwide emergency preparedness exercise, where amateur radio operators set up temporary transmitting stations to simulate emergency conditions. Participants operate using alternative power sources such as generators, solar panels, or batteries, demonstrating the ability to maintain communications during disasters when traditional infrastructure may be compromised.

Event Details:

What: 2025 ARRL Field Day with CKARC

When: June 28 (1pm) –29 (12pm), 2025

Where: 3546 S Crest Ln, Salina, Kansas

Who: Open to the public; all ages and experience levels welcome

About CKARC:

The Central Kansas Amateur Radio Club is dedicated to promoting amateur radio through education, community service, and emergency preparedness. The club provides training, hosts events, and supports communication efforts during local emergencies and community events.

About ARRL Field Day:

Since its inception in 1933, ARRL Field Day has been the premier event for amateur radio operators in the United States and Canada. Held annually on the fourth full weekend of June, Field Day emphasizes emergency preparedness, public outreach, and technical proficiency in amateur radio operations.