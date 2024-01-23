Mason Fairchild Named to CSC Academic All-America Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ Mason Fairchild was named Second Team Academic All-America® as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC) on Tuesday. The team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Fairchild, from Andale, Kansas, earns his first CSC Academic All-America honor with a 3.92 cumulative GPA in Mechanical Engineering. Fairchild becomes the 14th Jayhawk in program history to earn the Academic All-America distinction, including the fourth in the past two seasons.

Fairchild recently finished his senior season with the Jayhawks, earning All-Big 12 recognition for the second-straight season. In 2023, Fairchild had 27 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per reception. Fairchild finishes his KU career ranked fourth in school history for receptions by a tight end with 82 for 1,111 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Off the field, Fairchild was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and was a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Throughout his career, Fairchild was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team three times (2020-22) and was named to the Academic All-Rookie team as a freshman in 2019.

To qualify for the Academic All-America teams, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50, be at least a sophomore athletically and academically with a year in residence at the school and appear in 90 percent of all contests. Upon being named Academic All-District, individuals are placed on the All-America ballot.

Fairchild is one of seven individuals from the Big 12 Conference to be named to the Academic All-America teams, while Washington’s Rome Odunze was named the Division I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year. For a full list of Academic All-America recipients, click here.