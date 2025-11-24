Masked Thief Targets Salina Business

Police are looking for a masked thief who stole from a Salina business.

Police say on Sunday morning at about 6:00 officers responded to a burglary at Valmont, 1100 N. Ohio. Employees determined when they arrived for work, a burglary to the business had occurred.

It was determined at approximately 3:00 AM, a masked individual entered the business and began collecting tools and various items which he loaded into a company pick-up, a white Ford F150, attached with a black metal and wood trailer with a welder attached to the trailer before leaving the area. It is believed the pick-up possibly has a Nebraska tag.

There was no forced entry, and the business is still determining what was taken.

Currently total loss is valued at $22,500.