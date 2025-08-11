Masked Man Robs Convenience Store

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Salina convenience store.

According to Salina Police Captain Kyle Tonniges, the Kwik Shop convenience store at 657 Fairdale Road was robbed late Friday night. At 1030 PM dispatch received a holdup alarm. As officers were enroute a customer called 911 to report a robbery.

Tonniges says a clerk stepped outside to check the ice machine. While outside the clerk was confronted by a man dressed in black, wearing black gloves and a mask. He pointed a handgun at the clerk forced him inside, and demanded money.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Before fleeing he corded the cllrk into an office.

Police are reviewing surveillance video.

There were no injuries.