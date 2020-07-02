Mask or Unmask

Saline County has not determined what to do yet when it comes to enforcing the Governor’s executive order, which is set to go into effect just after midnight on Friday, July 3rd.

Saline County Commissioners and the Saline County Health Department Health Officer will hold a public meeting at 5:00 pm today, Thursday, July 2nd in room 107 at the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash to discuss the Governor’s Executive Order and make a determination on how to proceed in Saline County.

Click here to read the full text of the Governor’s order which includes language of what constitutes a mask and how to wear it.

Executive Order No. 20-52, requiring masks or other face coverings in public.