Marysville Sweeps Abilene

pictured is Brax Fisher, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Marysville 35 Abilene Cowgirls 26

Abilene – The Abilene Cowgirls got off to a fast start courtesy of 6’ Junior Claira Dannefer. She scored all 12 of Abilene’s points in the opening quarter. Unfortunately, Dannefer would be held to 2 points the rest of the night and the Cowgirls would struggle to score.

Dannefer kept Abilene close in the 1st quarter, they trailed 13-12 as they two teams entered the 2nd. Abilene scored 8 combined points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters and had a long scoring drought. Eden Bathurst scored with 5:48 to play before halftime to give the Cowgirls a 16-15 lead. Abilene wouldn’t score again until :40 left in the 3rd quarter on an Amara Johnson bucket. During the scoring drought, Marysville went on an 11-0 run to lead 26-16, before Johnson scored. The Cowgirls scored the final 4 points of the 3rd quarter and remarkably only trailed 26-20 as the two teams went to the 4th but they would not get any closer the rest of the night.

The Cowgirls fell to 1-6, 1-2 with the loss. The Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game for Abilene were Claira Dannefer and Junior, Eden Bathurst. Bathurst scored a season-high 8 points in the loss. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-5, 2-2 with the victory. They were led in scoring by Junior, Hailey Ingalls, who finished with a game-high 15 points.

Marysville 57 Abilene 49

Abilene – The up and down season continued Friday night for the Abilene Cowboys in a 57-49 setback to the Marysville Bulldogs. It was the second loss in a row for Abilene, they fell 53-43 Tuesday to St. Mary’s Academy. The Cowboys ran into a Senior dominated Marysville team. The Bulldogs finished 10-12 last season under Scott Brown but are 6-1, 4-0 after Friday night’s victory. Marysville only graduated one player off of last year’s team and 6 of their 7 players in their rotation are Seniors. The Cowboys fell to 4-4, 2-1 with the loss.

Abilene was able to keep it close early with the play of Junior, Stocton Timbrook. He was coming off a season-low 4 points in Tuesday’s loss to St. Mary’s Academy. Timbrook scored 8 of his game-high 18 points in the opening quarter. He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. The Cowboys went on to trail 16-12 at the end of the 1st quarter and 22-20 at halftime.

In the 2nd half the Bulldogs continued to pull away. The led 36-29 after three quarters and put the game away in the 4th at the foul line. Marysville was 12-16 at the line in the 4th and was 18-25 for the game at the stripe. The Bulldogs were led on the night by Senior, Rhett Williams, who finished with 14 points.

The big story entering the night was the return of 6’2” Junior, PG, Brax Fisher, who was a starter last season on Abilene’s State team. Fisher was injured during the football season, he finished with 2 points in the loss.