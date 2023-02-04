Marysville Sweeps Abilene Friday Night

pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Marysville 42 Abilene Cowgirls 38

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Lady Bulldogs used a 7-2 run in the final 3 minutes of the game to complete the season sweep of Abilene Friday night. The Cowgirls led 33-31 after 3 quarters and had a 36-35 lead with 2:54 left in the game but couldn’t hold onto the lead. Abilene fell to 2-12, 1-5 with the loss, while Marysville improved to 5-10, 4-3 with the victory.

Abilene trailed 13-11 and 24-21 at the end of the 1st and 2nd quarter respectively. The Cowgirls were led on the night by Junior, Claira Dannefer, who finished with a game-high 15 points. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Abilene, in all, had 9 different players score in the loss. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Junior, Bella Rader, who finished with a team-high 10 points. She scored 5 points during Marysville’s game clinching run in the 4th quarter.

Marysville 56 Abilene Cowboys 51

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Bulldogs held on Friday night, in their victory over Abilene, to complete the season sweep of the Cowboys. With the victory, Marysville, also, snapped a 5-game home losing streak. The Bulldogs are now in the driver’s seat for the NCKL Championship as they are 7-0 after the victory with league games remaining vs Clay Center, at Chapman and at Wamego. Scott Brown’s Bulldogs are a Senior dominated team with 6 of their 7 players in their rotation all being Seniors.

The Cowboys trailed for the entire game but made it interesting in the final minutes. Abilene was behind 11-8 at the end of the 1st quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 40-35 after 3 quarters. The Cowboys were behind 48-38 with 4 minutes left in the game but made a furious comeback. Abilene had the ball 3 times in the final 30 seconds, down by 3 points, but were unable to tie or pull any closer in the game.

Abilene fell to 8-7, 4-2 with the loss, while Marysville improved to 13-2, 7-0 with the victory. The Cowboys were led by Junior, Brax Fisher, who totaled a team-high 15 points in the loss. Fisher was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the game. Abilene also got double figures from Stocton Timbrook and Tristan Cottone, who finished with 12 and 10 points respectively. The Bulldogs were led by Senior, Jack Lauer, who finished with 23 points in the win.