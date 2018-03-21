Salina, KS

Maryon Named KCAC Softball Player of the Week

KWU Sports Press ReleaseMarch 21, 2018

Kansas Wesleyan’s Lindsay Maryon has been named as the KCAC Softball Player of the Week for her performances last week for the Coyotes. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by the conference sports information directors.

Maryon had an outstanding week for the Coyotes in six games in which KWU posted a 4-2 record. She hit .571 for the week with a .857 slugging average. Her 12 hits included three doubles and a homer. She also had 13 RBI during the week, including seven in KWU’s 11-8 extra innings loss to No. 22 ranked Morningside on Saturday. She also scored eight runs on the week.

The Coyotes are 10-12 on the season heading into this week’s action. The Coyotes open KCAC play on Wednesday, hosting York College at 3 p.m. at Bill Burke Park. Wesleyan then faces Bethany on Saturday in Lindsborg in a First Bank Kansas Smoky Hills Showdown Series doubleheader.

