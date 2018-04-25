Maryon Earns KCAC Softball Player of the Week Honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Lindsay Maryon (SO/Carlsbad, Calif.) has been named as the KCAC Softball Player of the Week for her efforts last week for the Coyotes. The KCAC Player of the Week program is administered by the conference sports information directors.

This is the second time this season Maryon has received the award.

Maryon was a bright spot for the Coyotes this week. She hit .550 in six games, recording multiple hits in four of six games. She had 11 hits in 20 at bats with three doubles, a triple, and two homers. She drove in six runs and had 22 total bases. She had a 1.100 slugging average and a .571 On Base Percentage. She also went a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen bases.

KWU went 1-5 last week in six games, picking up a 3-1 win over McPherson, in a game in which Maryon scored all three runs for Coyotes, going 2-for-3 in the game.

The Coyotes wrap up the regular season on Wednesday in Hillsboro against Tabor.