Martinez and Lapeze earn GPAC Men’s Volleyball weekly honors

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following Men’s Volleyball players-of-the-week for contests played March 4-10, 2024. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2023-2024 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program. Kansas Wesleyan’s Zayin Martinez and Jeremy Lapeze brought home two of the three awards, earning Attacker and Defender of the Week honors, respectively.



Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Volleyball Players-of-the-Week

Attacker – Zayin Martinez , Kansas Wesleyan University (Opposite)

Zayin Martinez of Kansas Wesleyan University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Attacker-of-the-Week. Martinez, a freshman, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, helped Kansas Wesleyan to a record of 5-0 on the week, including four wins at the KWU Coyote Classic tournament. He averaged 2.81 kills per set while hitting .446 on the week. He also added four service aces and averaged .25 blocks per set.