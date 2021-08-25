Martinez and Deines named to KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason All-KCAC team

Kansas Wesleyan’s Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas) and Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina, Kan.) were named to the 2021 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason All-KCAC team, as selected by conference coaches and announced by the conference office.

Martinez is the defending KCAC individual champion and NAIA National Qualifier from last seasons. Martinez ran a 19:08.40 in the NAIA National Championship in April.

Deines was a top-15 finisher for the Coyotes last November in the conference championship, also qualifying for the NAIA National Championship last April. She was also twice named as a NAIA All-American in the Indoor and Outdoor 800m last season.

Saint Mary paced the preseason team with eight selections, while Friends had three.

The Coyotes open the season on September 3 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.

2021 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Team