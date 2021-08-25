Salina, KS

Martinez and Deines named to KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason All-KCAC team

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 25, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas) and Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina, Kan.) were named to the 2021 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason All-KCAC team, as selected by conference coaches and announced by the conference office.

Martinez is the defending KCAC individual champion and NAIA National Qualifier from last seasons. Martinez ran a 19:08.40 in the NAIA National Championship in April.

Deines was a top-15 finisher for the Coyotes last November in the conference championship, also qualifying for the NAIA National Championship last April. She was also twice named as a NAIA All-American in the Indoor and Outdoor 800m last season.

Saint Mary paced the preseason team with eight selections, while Friends had three.

The Coyotes open the season on September 3 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.

2021 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Team

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN
Stephanie Martinez Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Horizon City, Texas
Aubry Donley Friends University Jr. Lincoln, Kan.
Riley Hiebert University of Saint Mary Fr. Eudora, Kan.
Alyssa Armendariz University of Saint Mary Jr. Yorba Linda, Calif.
Baylie Koonce University of Saint Mary Fr. Parker, Colo.
Reagan Hiebert University of Saint Mary Fr. Eudora, Kan.
Maddy Walter-Sherretts University of Saint Mary Fr. Leavenworth, Kan.
Maria Geesaman York College Jr. Greeley, Colo.
Lexi Inscho University of Saint Mary Sr. Wichita, Kan.
Mallory Gallet University of Saint Mary So. Basehor, Kan.
Grace Garrison Friends University Sr. Clearwater, Kan.
Tabetha Deines Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Salina, Kan.
Caroline Giles Friends University Jr. Minneapolis, Kan.
Emma Campbell University of Saint Mary Jr. Tonganoxie, Kan.
Elyse Boden Bethany College So. Goessel, Kan.
Abigail Sechrist Tabor College Sr. Hillsboro, Kan.

