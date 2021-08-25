Martinez and Deines named to KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason All-KCAC team

Kansas Wesleyan’s Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas) and Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina, Kan.) were named to the 2021 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason All-KCAC team, as selected by conference coaches and announced by the conference office.
Martinez is the defending KCAC individual champion and NAIA National Qualifier from last seasons. Martinez ran a 19:08.40 in the NAIA National Championship in April.
Deines was a top-15 finisher for the Coyotes last November in the conference championship, also qualifying for the NAIA National Championship last April. She was also twice named as a NAIA All-American in the Indoor and Outdoor 800m last season.
Saint Mary paced the preseason team with eight selections, while Friends had three.
The Coyotes open the season on September 3 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.
2021 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Team
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|Stephanie Martinez
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Horizon City, Texas
|Aubry Donley
|Friends University
|Jr.
|Lincoln, Kan.
|Riley Hiebert
|University of Saint Mary
|Fr.
|Eudora, Kan.
|Alyssa Armendariz
|University of Saint Mary
|Jr.
|Yorba Linda, Calif.
|Baylie Koonce
|University of Saint Mary
|Fr.
|Parker, Colo.
|Reagan Hiebert
|University of Saint Mary
|Fr.
|Eudora, Kan.
|Maddy Walter-Sherretts
|University of Saint Mary
|Fr.
|Leavenworth, Kan.
|Maria Geesaman
|York College
|Jr.
|Greeley, Colo.
|Lexi Inscho
|University of Saint Mary
|Sr.
|Wichita, Kan.
|Mallory Gallet
|University of Saint Mary
|So.
|Basehor, Kan.
|Grace Garrison
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Clearwater, Kan.
|Tabetha Deines
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Salina, Kan.
|Caroline Giles
|Friends University
|Jr.
|Minneapolis, Kan.
|Emma Campbell
|University of Saint Mary
|Jr.
|Tonganoxie, Kan.
|Elyse Boden
|Bethany College
|So.
|Goessel, Kan.
|Abigail Sechrist
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|Hillsboro, Kan.