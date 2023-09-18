Martina McBride Christmas Show Coming to Salina

A country music favorite with Kansas connections is going out on a Christmas tour and is planning a stop in Salina. Martina McBride is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this December.

According to the venue, the country music icon has announced the return of her 13th annual The Joy of Christmas Tour. Kicking off in late November. McBride will once again hit the road to spread Christmas cheer in what has become a fan favorite holiday tradition.

“This is one of my all-time favorite tours and it just gets better and better each year!” says McBride. “We get in the holiday spirit together and it truly is a fun show for the whole family. I can’t wait to see you all out there! I’m looking forward to creating new memories with my fans and ringing in the holiday season.”

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of McBride’s groundbreaking sophomore album, The Way That I Am, and the 25th anniversary of her first holiday album White Christmas – which led to the idea behind the original Joy of Christmas tour and became a fan favorite record overnight.

Martina McBride’s The Joy of Christmas Tour will make a stop in Salina on Friday, December 1st. Tickets go on sale this Friday.