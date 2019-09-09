Marshall to Run For Senate

A Kansas congressman is running for the senate. First District Republican Congressman Roger Marshall announced Saturday during an event at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson that he will run for the U.S. Senate next year.

The conservative Republican came to Capitol Hill at the same time as President Trump in 2016. According to his campaign, since then they’ve worked together on health care, as well as passing the 2018 Farm Bill. They say he has a 98% voting record with President Trump.

The seat is being vacated by Republican Pat Roberts, who previously announced that he will not seek another term.

The Senate race is becoming a crowded field. Other Republican candidates include former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, current Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, former Kansas City Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom, and conservative commentator Bryan Pruitt.

On the Democrat ticket candidates includes former Congresswoman Nancy Boyda, former US Attorney for Kansas Barry Grissom, and current Manhattan City Commissioner Usha Reddi.