Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 34 °

Marshall Reaches 500-Mark in N.I.T. Victory at Furman

WSU Athletics ReleaseMarch 21, 2019

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Gregg Marshall notched his 500th career victory in Wichita State’s 76-70 win at Furman on Wednesday night in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Markis McDuffie scored a team-high 20 points for the Shockers (20-14) who won for the 12th time in 15 games.

Marshall improved to 500-195 (.719) in 21 years of coaching and secured his 16th 20-win season. He’s led the Shockers to 10-straight, dating back to the 2009-10 campaign.

Matt Rafferty led Furman (25-8) with 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Sixth-seeded WSU moves on to the tournament’s second round at No. 2 seed Clemson, to be played at 1 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN.

WSU was perfect on the offensive end over the final 4:00. Tied at 62 with 3:57 left, the Shockers came away with field goals on each of their next five possessions. Furman couldn’t match that pace.

Jaime Echenique’s layup with 1:39 to go put the Shockers in front for good. After a defensive stop, Samajae Haynes-Jones’ pull-up jumper made it a two-possession game with 44 seconds left. Out of a timeout — up 70-68 with 24 seconds to go — WSU put the ball into the hands of McDuffie who scored a crucial layup with 14 seconds showing to effectively ice the game.

WSU shot 50 percent from the field for the first time since Jan. 16, hitting 31-of-62 shots.

The Shockers outrebounded the smaller Palatins 43-26 and scored 46 of their 76 points inside the paint. WSU’s two centers combined for a 20-20 stat line. Echenique (16 points, 10 rebounds in 26 minutes) notched his team-leading four double-double of the year. Midtgaard (9 pts, 10 reb) came within a point of his first double-double.

Erik Stevenson added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. Samajae Haynes-Jones shook off foul trouble to score eight points – all in the second half.

WSU played just over half of the 40 minutes form in front. The game featured 14 ties (lasting a combined 9:02) and 12 lead changes.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Shockers Selected for N.I.T.; Open at Wednesd...

March 17, 2019 9:51 pm

Temple Outlasts Shockers in Overtime, 85-81

January 6, 2019 11:53 pm

Shockers Drop Conference Opener at Memphis

January 4, 2019 9:06 am

Shockers Win Thriller at INTRUST Bank Arena

December 16, 2018 8:48 am

Latest Stories

Top News

“Match Madness” Underway in Salina

It's  madness on the hardwood at the Salina Fieldhouse. Not March Madness basketball, but rather Ma...

March 21, 2019 Comments

Hospital Names Senior Vice Presiden...

Top News

March 21, 2019

Marshall Reaches 500-Mark in N.I.T....

Sports News

March 21, 2019

Salina Artist Designs 2019 Festival...

Kansas News

March 21, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Artist Designs 201...
March 21, 2019Comments
Fort Riley named Army Com...
March 21, 2019Comments
K-State Poly Budget Gets ...
March 21, 2019Comments
Saline County Officer Sho...
March 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH