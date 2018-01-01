Marshall Plans January Listening Tour

Congressman Roger Marshall will host a series of town halls continuing his Listening Tour through the Big First District.

Wednesday, January 3, 2018, Rep. Marshall will begin his January tour with a town hall in Grant County. The Listening Tour will make 14 stops and conclude in Wabaunsee County on Monday, January 15. Congressman Marshall is looking forward to answering questions and discussing legislative goals for 2018 with members of the community. All citizens of the district are encouraged to attend as well as members of the press.

With these added listening sessions, Rep. Marshall will have held a town hall in all 63 counties in Kansas’ 1st Congressional District within his first term in office.

Transparency and community engagement with his constituents is a top priority for the Congressman. Dr. Marshall is one of Congresses top town-hall holders. After concluding this tour, he will be second in the House of Representatives for hosting the most town halls in this term, despite being in one of the biggest, based on mileage, districts in the country.

“Kansans are my top priority, and I am looking forward to continuing the discussions and hearing their questions and concerns on this tour,” Congressman Marshall said. “These town halls allow me to get one-on-one time with folks from the first district and take their concerns to Washington. I look forward to hearing from them. Their opinions and perspectives are very important to me.”

The congressman looks forward to having constructive conversations with Kansans.

Listening Tour Schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Grant County Town Hall

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Pioneer Electric, Basement meeting room

1850 W. Oklahoma, Ulysses

Haskell County Town Hall

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Haskell Township Library

300 Easy Street, Sublette

Ness County Town Hall

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Ness County Bank Building

102 W. Main Street, Ness City

Trego County Town Hall

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Western Co-op Electrict, Community room

635 S. 13th Street, Wakeeney

Graham County Town Hall

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Frontier Stage

305 E. Main Street, Hill City

Thursday, Jan. 4

Great Bend Town Hall

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Front Door Community Center

1615 10th Street, Great Bend

Friday, Jan. 5

Dickinson County Town Hall

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Hitchin’ Post Restaurant, Hickok room

100 SE 5th Street, Abilene

Friday, Jan. 12

Jewell County Town Hall

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Mankato Community Center

214 N. High, Mankato

Osborne County Town Hall

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Osborne VFW

123 W. Main Street, Osborne

Rooks County Town Hall

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Downtown Stockton

409 Main Street, Stockton

Saturday, Jan. 13

Dodge City Town Hall

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Dodge City Senior Center

2408 Central Ave., Dodge City

Monday, Jan. 15

Marion County Town Hall

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Marion Community Center Ballroom

203 N. Third Street, Marion

Morris County Town Hall

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Hays House

112 W. Main Street, Council Grove

Wabaunsee County Town Hall

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Alma Community Center

244 E. 11th Street, Alma