Marseline Promoted at K-State Polytechnic

Deb Marseline, associate director of field education and instructor in the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus‘ social work program, has been promoted to assistant dean of diversity, equity and belonging.

Marseline joined K-State Polytechnic in 2012 as an adjunct instructor in social work after working in her family business and as an adjunct instructor at Bethany College in social work. She joined K-State Polytechnic full time in 2014 to lead its social work program. She is keeping her leadership role in the social work program and is adding the assistant dean role with the campus’s continued focus on diversity and inclusion.

“As a land-grant university, Kansas State University holds a firm commitment to ensuring all individuals maintain equitable opportunity and access to receive quality higher education in the state of Kansas,” said Alysia Starkey, CEO of K-State Polytechnic and dean of the College of Technology and Aviation. “The recently developed Action Plan for a More Inclusive K-State brings intentional focus to ensuring a sense of belonging for all students, faculty and staff at the university. Deb’s relational approach and situational understanding of cultural competencies make her ideally suited to help our campus improve its climate and advance this strategic initiative.”

As assistant dean of diversity, equity and belonging, Marseline is working to foster a campus climate that is welcoming to all and create a space where students, faculty and staff alike can learn cultural humility and develop the skills necessary to work and live in a more diverse world. Marseline will work closely with counterparts on K-State’s Manhattan and Olathe campuses as the university prioritizes this initiative across the academy. She will also partner with the Office of Student Life on the Polytechnic Campus to engage students in developing programming and initiatives to foster learning and involvement.

Marseline’s background in social work has developed essential skills in relationship building, social justice and civic discourse.

“I’m excited to apply my education and experience in social work and social justice to work with our campus and university communities to continue to foster an open and aware campus, addressing the needs of a diverse world,” Marseline said.

A native of Salina, Marseline has a master’s in social work from Washburn University and a bachelor’s in social work from Bethany College.