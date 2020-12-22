Marquette Man Indicted in Child Sex Case

A man from McPherson County was indicted in federal court on child sex charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 68-year-old Loren Olson of Marquette is charged with four counts of producing child pornography and one count of the sex trafficking of a minor. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in May, June and July 2020 in McPherson County.

Olson initially was charged by criminal complaint Dec. 9th.

The complaint alleges Olson came to the attention of law enforcement after Facebook made a CyberTipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Facebook captured content in which Olson communicated with a 15-year-old victim. Olson made reference to having had sex with the victim, taking pictures during their sexual acts and paying the victim after sex.

If convicted, Olson could face a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on the production count, and not less than 10 years on the other count.