Maroni’s 4 touchdowns lead Hays in 64-7 victory over Abilene

The Hays Indians got back on track Friday night in Abilene with a 64-7 victory over the Cowboys. Hays lost the previous week at home to 6A Garden City 27-21. The game with Abilene was never close. Hays led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter, 42-0 at halftime and 61-0 after 3 quarters. There was a running clock in the final quarter.

Hays finished, unofficially, with 427 total yards and did most of their damage on the ground with 364 rushing yards. In the first half, Senior, Roy Moroni led the way with 77 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns. He scored on runs of 22, 7, 37 and 2 yards The Indians talented Senior Quarterback, Jaren Kanak only ran the ball 1 time. The future Clemson Tiger showed off his speed in a 37 yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He also connected on a 20 yard touchdown pass to Kyreese Groen.

In the second half, Hays got a 38 and 42 yard touchdown runs from Malik Bah and a 10 yard touchdown run from Ben Pfeifer. Abilene scored the game’s final points on a 2 yard run from Keaton Hargrave with 3:07 to play.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Senior, Cooper Wildey. He finished with 3 catches for 61 yards and had the longest play from scrimmage for Abilene on a 52 yard reception in the second quarter.

Abilene fell to 0-5 with the loss and will travel to Ulysses next Friday. The Cowboys missed the game last year with Ulysses because of Covid. Hays improved to 4-1 with the victory and will travel to Dodge City next week.