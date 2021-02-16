Marketplace Reopens For Health Insurance

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, residents have access to a Special Enrollment Period to sign up for Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance plans between February 15, 2021 and May 15, 2021, in addition to Medicare and Medicaid benefits. The Special Enrollment Period was opened by a January executive order signed by President Joe Biden, opening the federal health insurance marketplace for three months starting today.

For all Kansans who are uninsured or underinsured, this is an excellent opportunity to secure coverage as Kansas fights through the pandemic.

“This is an incredible and urgent opportunity for Kansans to ensure they have the health care they need. I strongly encourage every Kansan who can to sign up for insurance,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate the Biden Administration’s efforts to expand access to coverage, particularly as Kansans potentially face long-lasting health complications caused by COVID-19.”

All U.S. citizens and nationals are eligible to enroll in health insurance through Marketplaces using the HealthCare.gov platform. Plans of a variety of premiums, deductibles, and services are available. These plans are private insurers made available to the public through the ACA. All Kansans may apply for personal health insurance, as well as for spouses and children. Individuals need a valid social security number or document certifying qualifying immigration status to apply. Kansans can check to see if they are an eligible immigrant here.

Between February 15, 2021 and May 15, 2021, Kansans can apply through the HealthCare.gov marketplace here.

“One thing we’ve learned during the pandemic is that this virus spares no one,” said Wilson County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer McKenney. “This special open enrollment period is a much-needed step in the right direction for the physical and emotional well-being of the people of Kansas. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen health care costs go beyond the cost of getting tested or purchasing necessary medications. Without health care coverage, people have a more difficult time treating their chronic conditions and, thus, become more vulnerable to the effects of this virus.”

Many Kansans might also be eligible for subsidized coverage through the Medicare and KanCare, Kansas‘ Medicaid programs as well. All Kansans are encouraged to take advantage of either this Special Enrollment Period, KanCare, and Medicare to gain access to affordable health coverage.