Market of Farms Planned in Lyons

Shop Kansas Farms will hold its third Market of Farms this Saturday, April 29th, in Lyons.

According to Kansas Farm Bureau, the event will feature farmers and ranchers from across the state selling homegrown beef, pork, poultry, eggs, honey, jams, jellies and more.

“We’re excited to return to the site of our first-ever Market of Farms and celebrate the third anniversary of Shop Kansas Farms’ founding,” says Rick McNary, Shop Kansas Farms founder. “Last year more than 1,400 people showed up to meet the people who produce their food, and we’re expecting another great turnout this year.”

The Market of Farms will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Celebration Centre and Bar K Bar Arena, 1145 East U.S. 56, in Lyons. For a list of vendors registered for the Market of Farms, visit www.shopkansasfarms.com and click on the events tab. Market of Farms sponsors include Two Bar Cattle Co., Kansas Tourism and The Buffalo Seed Co.

A handful of workshops will also be held throughout the day with topics ranging from beekeeping, how to buy beef from a rancher, the importance of commercial kitchens and more.

“We are incredibly blessed to have a network of farmers and ranchers through Shop Kansas Farms,” Megan Gilliland, owner of Next to Nature Farm, says. “Connecting with consumers and producers is helpful for us as we grow our business in Kansas and the region.”

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or online here. Children under 16 get in free. To become a vendor or a sponsor, learn more here.