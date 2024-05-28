Mark Vaughn tabbed as next Salina Central Baseball Coach

Following Salina Central Baseball’s historic run through the Kansas State playoffs last week, the Mustangs have announced the next leader of the program. Athletics Director Greg Maring announced via a social media release that current Mustang Assistant Coach Mark Vaughn will be elevated to Head Coach beginning in 2025, pending board approval.

Vaughn replaces 17-year Head Coach Dee Kolzow, whose final season in the dugout saw Salina Central take 3rd place in the Class 5A State playoffs, featuring upsets of top seeds Maize South and Bishop Carroll, in what was the Mustangs’ first trip to State since 2011.

Salina Central is excited to announce Mark Vaughn as our next Head Baseball Coach! Go Mustangs! Pending board approval pic.twitter.com/PbJdfBTMRP — Salina Central High School Athletics (@SC_Mustangs) May 28, 2024

Mark Vaughn has been an assistant coach under Kolzow for the last two seasons, as well as currently serving as a P.E. and Health teacher at Salina Central. In addition to baseball coaching, Vaughn is also an assistant on Salina Central’s football staff currently, with a previous stint as an assistant boys basketball coach.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the Salina Central Baseball program,” said Vaughn in the release. “I have a love for baseball and am extremely passionate about working with all the students and athletes at Salina Central. As a Salina Central alum, I take a lot of pride in being a Mustang. I hope to have the same positive impact on my players as my high school and college coaches had on me. I can’t wait to get started!”

Vaughn will find himself in an exciting position when the Mustangs hit the field next spring, as Central will bring back all but just the three seniors lost in the class of 2024. Building off a third place finish at the State Tournament and a final record of 11-19, the Mustang baseball team will be one to watch moving forward.